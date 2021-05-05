JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 246.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. CX Institutional grew its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 7,170.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

