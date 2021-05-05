JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 10,648 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Community were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Community by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Community by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.