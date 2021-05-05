JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 71,618 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 173.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of MediciNova worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MNOV opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. MediciNova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MediciNova Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.