Joshua W. Sapan Sells 40,000 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AMCX stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. 43,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,122. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AMC Networks by 248.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
