Joshua W. Sapan Sells 40,000 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMCX stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. 43,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,122. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AMC Networks by 248.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

