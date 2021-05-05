Jordan Park Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 90,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $154.58. 70,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $154.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

