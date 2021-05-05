Jordan Park Group LLC Invests $896,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 79,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.