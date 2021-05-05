Jordan Park Group LLC Buys Shares of 53,559 Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Jordan Park Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kandi Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 22,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,709. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $412.37 million, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

