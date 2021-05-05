Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.
Shares of JLL traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $187.97. 231,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,457. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $192.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.
In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
