Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of JLL traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $187.97. 231,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,457. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $192.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.