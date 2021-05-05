Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Shares of JOUT opened at $141.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,312 shares of company stock worth $1,032,955. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

