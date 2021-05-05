Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. Sells 2,981 Shares of Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03.

JOUT stock opened at $141.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.15. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 41.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.