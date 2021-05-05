Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $441.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

