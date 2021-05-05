Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $66.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as high as $64.29 and last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 17548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.