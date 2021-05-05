Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

