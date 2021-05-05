John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
NYSE:HPF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 55,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,194. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.