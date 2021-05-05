John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 325.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.62. 26,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,262. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11.

