Jobchain (JOB) Market Capitalization Hits $7.82 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $258,666.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00085830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00068168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.99 or 0.00828878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00101382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.36 or 0.09302567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

