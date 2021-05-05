JMP Securities Raises M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target to $80.00

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MHO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:MHO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $71.69.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,847 shares of company stock worth $3,230,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

