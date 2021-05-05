JMP Securities Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $395.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $355.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.34. 271,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. Facebook has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

