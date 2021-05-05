JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Baidu by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average is $212.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

