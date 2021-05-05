JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $134.12.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

