JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in The New York Times by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,230 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 556,128 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,566,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The New York Times has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

