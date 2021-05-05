JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 675 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 65.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 789,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in General Motors by 11.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 20.7% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

