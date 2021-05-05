JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 3,211 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ICL stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

