JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.