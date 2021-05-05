JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.60

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 13106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several brokerages have commented on JFEEF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Get JFE alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.