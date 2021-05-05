Jeffrey W. Lunsford Sells 2,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,570,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

