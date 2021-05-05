Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BeyondSpring Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BeyondSpring in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the year.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BeyondSpring by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

