Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COOP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1,640.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $547,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $471,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 508.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

