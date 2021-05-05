Jefferies Financial Group Comments on F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the network technology company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $181.23 on Monday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,927 shares in the company, valued at $385,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,537 shares of company stock worth $3,324,911 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

