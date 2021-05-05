Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rollins in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. Rollins has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Rollins by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after acquiring an additional 844,815 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 79,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,916,000 after purchasing an additional 813,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

