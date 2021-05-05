Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZIM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $4,651,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,436,000.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

