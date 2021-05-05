Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €56.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.30 ($56.82).

Shares of DWNI opened at €44.33 ($52.15) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.02.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

