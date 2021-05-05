JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

JCDXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $25.65.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

