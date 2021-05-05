Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,051 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

