Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 42,524 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,524 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $204.31 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $107.36 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.63 and a 200-day moving average of $227.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -173.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

