Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

