Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 106.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chemed by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after buying an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 152.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHE opened at $486.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

