Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $150.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.65. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $125.18 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

