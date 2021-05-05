Janney Capital Management LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $174.48 and a 12 month high of $283.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.30 and a 200 day moving average of $245.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

