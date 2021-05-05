James Hambro & Partners Buys 893 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

