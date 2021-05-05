J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

