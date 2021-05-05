J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,191.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,922.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

