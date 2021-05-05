J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Evergy by 16,759.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 879,353 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,390,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,409.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after buying an additional 597,360 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

