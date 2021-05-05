J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 55.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 851,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 326,121 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 469,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

