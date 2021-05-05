J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 4,788 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Truist increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

