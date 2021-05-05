J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $34.48.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

