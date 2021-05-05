J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,312 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 534,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 118,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 666,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 82,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.