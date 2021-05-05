IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IWGFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IWGFF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280. IWG has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

