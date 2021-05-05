ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ITVPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of ITV stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

