iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,238,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

